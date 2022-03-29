 Skip to content

Kubifaktorium update for 29 March 2022

Update notes for 29.3.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI: Added a suggested buildings panel to automated groves and farms.
  • Fixed: When deconstructing a shipping port, items on the shipping port tiles are now unreserved.
  • Fixed: Some strings being too long in the settings screen.
  • Fixed: Outdated tooltip for color zone assignment.
  • Fixed: Some fixes in the French localization.
  • Fixed: Weird behaviour resulting when an item is cleaned from an exit hopper and transported away at the same time.
  • Fixed: Your colonists should no longer demand slot machines or television places to be happy in mission 7.
  • Engine: Upgraded from Unity 2019.4.30 → 2019.4.37

