E1 OUT NOW | TramSim Munich Update 1.2

The E1 DLC is now available for TramSim!
This update allows you to drive the E1 also in Munich (requires the purchase of the E1 DLC). A few bugs were also fixed.
The changelog in detail:
General
- The E1 can now also be driven in Munich, if the E1 DLC was purchased
Map
- Bugfix: Switches locked for players could not be switched manually even if the switch was set incorrectly
Vehicle R2.2b
- The sun blinds were made functional
AI pedestrians
- Bugfix: people visible in the rearview mirror sunk into the ground
Vehicles ULF A1/B1
- Bugfix: Some textures were not displayed correctly
- Bugfix: Clearance and stop request chime were too quiet
Vehicle E2
- Bugfix: The sun blinds were gone
We hope you enjoy Munich in TramSim and driving the E1!
Your TramSim Team
Changed files in this update