TramSim Munich update for 31 March 2022

E1 OUT NOW | TramSim Munich Update 1.2

Build 8458252

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The E1 DLC is now available for TramSim!
This update allows you to drive the E1 also in Munich (requires the purchase of the E1 DLC). A few bugs were also fixed.

The changelog in detail:

General

  • The E1 can now also be driven in Munich, if the E1 DLC was purchased

Map

  • Bugfix: Switches locked for players could not be switched manually even if the switch was set incorrectly

Vehicle R2.2b

  • The sun blinds were made functional

AI pedestrians

  • Bugfix: people visible in the rearview mirror sunk into the ground

Vehicles ULF A1/B1

  • Bugfix: Some textures were not displayed correctly
  • Bugfix: Clearance and stop request chime were too quiet

Vehicle E2

  • Bugfix: The sun blinds were gone

We hope you enjoy Munich in TramSim and driving the E1!
Your TramSim Team

Changed files in this update

TramSim München Content Depot 1736401
