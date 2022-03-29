Small Dungeon Update

This update fixes an annoying save bug and reverts a nerf to the speed shoes in Dungeon mode.
Here are the full patch notes for v2720:
- Dungeon: buffed speed shoes back up to a 20% speed increase. They were originally nerfed partly because they were so overpowered when it came to the large amount of backtracking in speedruns, but this is no longer an issue now that you can instantly backtrack using the map.
- Dungeon: fixed a visual bug where all of your items after the first one were displayed as a Bakewell Tart, after saving and loading mid-run.
