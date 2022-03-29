Hot Fix 29/03/22

Some quick fixes to try and alleviate some of the issues you have been experiencing:
- Adjusted occlusion settings to prevent rooms loading in an incomplete/incorrect state.
- Implemented Key Rebinding
- Correct sound cues for certain objects
