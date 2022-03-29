 Skip to content

Abermore update for 29 March 2022

Hot Fix 29/03/22

Hot Fix 29/03/22 · Build 8458175

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some quick fixes to try and alleviate some of the issues you have been experiencing:

  • Adjusted occlusion settings to prevent rooms loading in an incomplete/incorrect state.
  • Implemented Key Rebinding
  • Correct sound cues for certain objects

