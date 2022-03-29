Official Version 1.7 Update

This update does not close the test channel, the test channel and the official channel procedures are exactly the same, this update can not switch.
Update log (compared to the beta version, if you have not updated the beta version can look at several previous news announcements)
- Repair the mismatch problem of browsing creative workshop icons in the icon editor of the previous test version
- Repair the problem of wrong display of page flip of creative workshop icons in the icon editor of the previous test version
- Repair the problem that the icon is not centered in relation to the dock background after the dock is closed and running instructions are displayed.
- Repair the problem that alt+tab is not displayed and tray icon disappears occasionally after the last test version is adapted to win11dev.
- Add multi-label preview for VMware virtual machine.
- myfinder adds menu support for Edge, Chrome and Firefox, and can switch tab windows (Chrome is not supported for multi-tab switching). At present, multi-tab window switching is to obtain the multi-tab preview function of the browser, so the order of the window list may not match the actual tab order in the browser. Other buttons such as favorites and history are used to activate the browser's own functions with browser shortcuts, because of copyright infringement and privacy issues so not made into an actual function.
The next version update is expected to be released this Sunday.
- Pick up the last changelog above, and strive to make the function of parsing browser tabs to achieve the perfect switching of tabs
- Call back to the previous myfinder parsing menu function, has been fixed before the memory leak and crash problem, because it has not yet fully adapted to win11 mica menu, so this official version is not open, the following figure is the effect in development, has been able to hide part of the software with its own menu
