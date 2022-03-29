 Skip to content

Garden Paws update for 29 March 2022

Update notes for 1.5.5b

Build 8457932

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixing build 1.5.5b

  • Fixed an issue with the treasure bags that prevented them from being used.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the initial quest board quest from being delivered
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the bulk orders board from being used.
  • Fixed an issue with the game music that made the Halloween music keep playing even after coming back from Halloween island in fall.
  • On the river map the discount bin should now move with the shop upgrades.
  • Added an “Edit World” button so world slots can now be renamed.

Changed files in this update

