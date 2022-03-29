Update notes for 1.5.5b

Bug fixing build 1.5.5b
- Fixed an issue with the treasure bags that prevented them from being used.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the initial quest board quest from being delivered
- Fixed an issue that prevented the bulk orders board from being used.
- Fixed an issue with the game music that made the Halloween music keep playing even after coming back from Halloween island in fall.
- On the river map the discount bin should now move with the shop upgrades.
- Added an “Edit World” button so world slots can now be renamed.
Changed files in this update