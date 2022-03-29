 Skip to content

Chronicles of Tal'Dun: The Remainder update for 29 March 2022

Update #5

Share · View all patches · Build 8457862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the second update for this week. This one includes:

  • Last patch fixed some things, but it also broke the plot progression for some players, this update should hopefully fix the issue.
  • We also added two more achievements for the two variants of the true ending. You need to see them again to activate the achievements.
  • Fixed more overlapping sprites.
  • Added a new lines for the sage when you ask them for a hint after seeing the true ending.
  • Added another death.

Keep on reporting and thanks to everyone who already left a review! <3

