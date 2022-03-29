Welcome to the second update for this week. This one includes:
- Last patch fixed some things, but it also broke the plot progression for some players, this update should hopefully fix the issue.
- We also added two more achievements for the two variants of the true ending. You need to see them again to activate the achievements.
- Fixed more overlapping sprites.
- Added a new lines for the sage when you ask them for a hint after seeing the true ending.
- Added another death.
Keep on reporting and thanks to everyone who already left a review! <3
Changed files in this update