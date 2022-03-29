Patch 1.1.4b

A couple of important bug fixes and other changes that could not wait for update 1.1.5 to be published. Air Taxis were sometimes not showing up and a memory leak has been finally solved.
NEW
-
- Bus and train stops can now turn a profit if enough commuters are using the service.
-
- Abandoned buildings are now painted in red in the land use layer.
CHANGES
-
- Faster update of commute paths (x6). This should help citizens change mode of transport if a new one is made available.
-
- Faster business demand evolution when points are added (x1.5), slower when points are subtracted (x0.75)
-
- Faster spawn of new business buildings (x3 in large cities). Abandoned buildings can be rebuilt in less time.
-
- Faster stability regeneration when no government buildings exist.
-
- When a business is abandoned or destroyed 50% of the demand is now recovered (prevents fast unemployment spike)
-
- Changed computation of the inequality index. Fixed approval rate from inequalities going over 100%.
-
- Changed slum growth value in stats. Now displayed total current informal demand and correct demand change.
BUG FIXES
-
- Fixed a serious memory leak that was affecting the game since release. Up to 3GB of ram were getting eaten in large cities. This problem was mitigated until now by a manual unloading of unnecessary data every 4 in-game years, hence the slight freeze happening regularly. I'm keeping this unloading event for now but set it to repeat every 10 years, just to be on the safe side.
-
- Air Taxis were not showing up if the amount of active vehicles was maxed out or if commute paths were not updated. They also might be difficulty to spot, pan down the camera as so to see the horizon and you should see them. Remember that only upper class citizens can use air taxis.
-
- Fixed errors with the pathfinding algorithm. Reduced total traffic by about 20%.
-
- Range of bus and train stops was erroneous. Expect higher public transport usage. (With access to both bus and train, 15% of the population will still prefer to walk or use the car.)
-
- Removed the effect of demand on inflation. Will be replaced by the trade balance (coming up with version 1.1.5)
-
- Starting Nation Treasury will now be identical to a new city's balance, matching the difficulty level.
-
- Rocks were disappearing and sometimes appearing above ground in one of the map's corner.
-
- Corrected job distribution graph in stats.
-
- Nation loading crash handler: shorter wait time in case of corrupted data before forcing open the Nation view.
-
- New attempt at fixing the ever disappearing stage 1 airport.
-
- Clamped to 100% the immigration bonus from airport connections.
-
- Difficulty level would default to easy if buttons were never interacted with.
Update 1.1.5 should come out in 2 to 3 weeks.
Changed files in this update