Animal Shelter update for 29 March 2022

Patch 1.0.7

Patch 1.0.7

**- Added options to choose to reset the player and pets position when loading a game

  • Removed "random" colliders sometimes present in the level
  • Major fixed to syringes
  • Added alternative system to shaving if shader cant count shaved area
  • More fixes to medical tray**
  • Fixed animals that sometimes get stuck in front of van
  • Fixes to animal brushing (that where too quick)
  • Fixed occasional reputation refreshing issue
  • Fixed closing save/load & options in main menu with escape button
  • Updated build mode toggle icons
  • Updated animal computer panel so that texts do not overlap
  • Removed colliders from birds
  • Small translation corrections
  • Modified Help button to better indicate it's function

**Known Issues:

  • For some people brushing cats might be to fast or to slow, we are still investigating**

