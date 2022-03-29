Patch 1.0.7

**- Added options to choose to reset the player and pets position when loading a game
- Removed "random" colliders sometimes present in the level
- Major fixed to syringes
- Added alternative system to shaving if shader cant count shaved area
- More fixes to medical tray**
- Fixed animals that sometimes get stuck in front of van
- Fixes to animal brushing (that where too quick)
- Fixed occasional reputation refreshing issue
- Fixed closing save/load & options in main menu with escape button
- Updated build mode toggle icons
- Updated animal computer panel so that texts do not overlap
- Removed colliders from birds
- Small translation corrections
- Modified Help button to better indicate it's function
**Known Issues:
- For some people brushing cats might be to fast or to slow, we are still investigating**
Changed files in this update