Wee Tanks Modding Support version

Hey Wee Tanks! people, new update coming for you with some very interesting new features.
You already read the title, the first baby steps of modding support are here!
If you are interested in modding or downloading mods, I suggest to join the Wee Tanks Discord.
Changelog v0.8.12
- Fixed first time booting wee tanks not saving data to the cloud correctly
- SMALL MODDING SUPPORT ADDED (!)
- More localization! Almost done!
- You can now control the main menu better with a controller, but this will probably still need more fixing and polishing
- Credits work again
- more menu UI improvements
- Colored blocks now act as a block, and lighthouses for example can be placed on top
- Update the difficulty menu setting to the actual setting
- Some more steam signing in and issues fixed
- Tank loading screen facing camera view now
- Players 3 and 4 no longer have weird 90 degrees off
- You dont teleport anymore to mission 41 when beginning playing
- Gore mode linked to unlockable instead main menu option
- Disable bomber king tank battle in toddler mode
- slabs are not solids, check mission 37, tanks going into them, fixed.
- More texture modding was added, and sounds
- Fixed tracks piling up survival mode (performance!)
- Character limit increased map editor inputs
- EK Boss is easier (Drives slower when shooting + EK bullet speed reduced a little bit + EK slower head rotation speed)
- Controller controlled tanks have laser sights for better aiming
- Fixed the bug that everything loads twice (improved loadings speeds?)
- King Tank battle easier, especially on toddler and kid mode (drops during final king tank battle are 100% armor crates)
- King Tank cant shoot rockets while ramming anymore
- Fixed bug where you are left with an empty mission after defeating king tank
- When placing tank in the map editor, it saves and auto applies the difficulty of the previous tank
Changed files in this update