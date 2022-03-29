Wee Tanks Modding Support version

Share · View all patches · Build 8457787 · Last edited 29 March 2022 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey Wee Tanks! people, new update coming for you with some very interesting new features.

You already read the title, the first baby steps of modding support are here!

If you are interested in modding or downloading mods, I suggest to join the Wee Tanks Discord.

Changelog v0.8.12

- Fixed first time booting wee tanks not saving data to the cloud correctly

- SMALL MODDING SUPPORT ADDED (!)