Excidio The Kaiju Game update for 29 March 2022

Total Destruction Update Patch 1

Build 8457673

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes

  • Fixed issue where smaller enemies would be harder to hit
  • Fixed Issue where throwing mater would not go down after throw
  • Fixed some buildings not taking damage
  • Fixed enemies not getting up after ragdoll
  • Changed how Energy Comet works
  • Partially fixed glitching enemies (more work still to be done)
  • Fixed enemies not taking damage
  • Fixed Roaring making camera stuck
    I think that is all that I can remember fixing. Please post all bugs and suggestions at discord server!

Changed files in this update

Excidio The Kaiju Game Content Depot 1594131
