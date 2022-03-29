Total Destruction Update Patch 1

List of changes
- Fixed issue where smaller enemies would be harder to hit
- Fixed Issue where throwing mater would not go down after throw
- Fixed some buildings not taking damage
- Fixed enemies not getting up after ragdoll
- Changed how Energy Comet works
- Partially fixed glitching enemies (more work still to be done)
- Fixed enemies not taking damage
- Fixed Roaring making camera stuck
I think that is all that I can remember fixing. Please post all bugs and suggestions at discord server!
Changed files in this update