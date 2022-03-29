 Skip to content

Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 29 March 2022

Hotfixes 2.1.305

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We kindly ask you to accompany your reports with comments, please. Very often, it is difficult to understand from the screenshot what exactly we need to pay attention to. Also, we have enough information about invisible walls bug, so please, don’t sent this reports.

  • Fixed transitions of rivers to the banks, the height of the river.
  • Fixed a bug due to which, when a player approaches an NPC, the light could blink.
  • Improved memory usage optimization.
  • Slightly reduced overall GPU and CPU load.

