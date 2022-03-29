 Skip to content

Terminus update for 29 March 2022

Terminus - V0.9.4 Beta Hotfix

V0.9.4 Beta Hotfix

This is a beta hotfix for V0.9.4. I improved the art and UI and fixed newly found bugs. Thank you for reporting bugs!

  • Added fainted character arts.
  • Added a pop-up to ask you to double-check before use if using medications causes fainting.
  • Fixed an issue where the game crashed if the game was over while using an item with a lasting effect.
  • Fixed an issue causing the game to crash when clicking on a garden tile.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed dodge while sleeping.
  • Polished up some newly added terms.

