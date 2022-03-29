Terminus - V0.9.4 Beta Hotfix

This is a beta hotfix for V0.9.4. I improved the art and UI and fixed newly found bugs. Thank you for reporting bugs!
- Added fainted character arts.
- Added a pop-up to ask you to double-check before use if using medications causes fainting.
- Fixed an issue where the game crashed if the game was over while using an item with a lasting effect.
- Fixed an issue causing the game to crash when clicking on a garden tile.
- Fixed a bug that allowed dodge while sleeping.
- Polished up some newly added terms.
Changed depots in beta branch