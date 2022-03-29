 Skip to content

Keng's Little Universe update for 29 March 2022

Version 11.2022.3 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add civilization log query in Game 1 to query the current civilization development record. The query button is above the planet name, and the button is called "LOG".
  2. Add the close-up setting function of civilization extinction in Game 1. Players can set whether to close-up and close-up civilizations that have survived for more than how many years.
  3. In the manual camera mode of Game 1, the function of automatically returning to the original position after close-up is added.

