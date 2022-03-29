 Skip to content

Cards & Tankards update for 29 March 2022

Version 0.15.6 release notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quest gem purchases that failed to claim are now attempted to be reclaimed when restarting the game. This fixes when the Oculus API fails after the purchase was completed.
Fixed tutorial battles not being removed when transitioning to the next battle
Fixed a case that caused an infinite loading screen when connecting to taverns
Increased the near clip plane distance to help fix z fighting issues on the Oculus Quest

