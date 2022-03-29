 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ASCIILL update for 29 March 2022

Unlimited procedural generated levels // Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8456854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
1. Unlimited procedural generated levels in Challenge mode.

Play without limits!

2. Interactive cassette deca in Screensaver mode.

Controls:
B - show/hide deca
Up/Down - volume
Left/Right - stereo balance
PageUp/PageDown - previous/next track

3. Several bugs were fixed.

Changed files in this update

ASCIILL Content Depot 1878771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.