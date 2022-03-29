Unlimited procedural generated levels // Update 1.2

1. Unlimited procedural generated levels in Challenge mode.
Play without limits!
2. Interactive cassette deca in Screensaver mode.
Controls:
B - show/hide deca
Up/Down - volume
Left/Right - stereo balance
PageUp/PageDown - previous/next track
