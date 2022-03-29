 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 29 March 2022

Ryan's Arcade Content Patch #2

Rapid Ryan's Arcade

Rolling Romp

  • A pinball take on Skee-Ball where you can manipulate the ball's movement and control the power of the throw with a pinball plunger.
  • 2 Hats, 2 Furs, 1 Achievement & Leaderboard

Precision Playfield

  • Balls fire one at a time from the pinball plunger, shoot them into the various lanes for maximum points with a set number of balls.
  • 2 Hats, 2 Furs, 1 Achievement & Leaderboard

General:

  • Added an option in the settings menu to disable the plunger camera
  • Improved burrowing vfx for rabbits on Magical Meadows & Wonderful Willows
  • Rephrased various text for better clarity
  • Fixed an issue where in-game text had a blurry outline on some computers
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes a high-score was not being saved in Ryan's Arcade
  • Fixed a bug where score to beat/high-score wasn't being properly displayed when first loading a table.
  • Point values of 0 are no longer displayed on minigames
  • Magical Meadows: Modified some gem locations, modified scenery
  • Great Gamble: Fixed the spinner trials audio mixer.

