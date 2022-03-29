Ryan's Arcade Content Patch #2

Rapid Ryan's Arcade
Rolling Romp
- A pinball take on Skee-Ball where you can manipulate the ball's movement and control the power of the throw with a pinball plunger.
- 2 Hats, 2 Furs, 1 Achievement & Leaderboard
Precision Playfield
- Balls fire one at a time from the pinball plunger, shoot them into the various lanes for maximum points with a set number of balls.
- 2 Hats, 2 Furs, 1 Achievement & Leaderboard
General:
- Added an option in the settings menu to disable the plunger camera
- Improved burrowing vfx for rabbits on Magical Meadows & Wonderful Willows
- Rephrased various text for better clarity
- Fixed an issue where in-game text had a blurry outline on some computers
- Fixed an issue where sometimes a high-score was not being saved in Ryan's Arcade
- Fixed a bug where score to beat/high-score wasn't being properly displayed when first loading a table.
- Point values of 0 are no longer displayed on minigames
- Magical Meadows: Modified some gem locations, modified scenery
- Great Gamble: Fixed the spinner trials audio mixer.
-
Changed files in this update