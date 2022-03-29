- Added billboard sprite support to character models (8 directional sprites are generated from the 3D model, with support for manual sprite drawing coming later)
- Added "Multi-Directional Sprite" checkbox to the Model Tools panel for indicating whether a model should show 8 directional sprites or only its front
- Added button to the the palette area for enlarging the size of the color boxes (i.e. the old size prior to the 256-color palette)
- Added ability to set the horizontal alignment of text labels in the Widget Editor from the Element Properties panel
- Fixed issue where auto-hiding was not taking effect immediately after a map was loaded (only once the player character had moved)
- Fixed issue with projectiles no longer dealing damage when the player used a ranged weapon to attack an enemy
- Fixed issue with more than one of a character being added to the same tile in the Map Editor when the character was set as passable
RPG in a Box update for 29 March 2022
Release Notes for v0.7.4.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Base PCK (Windows/Linux) Depot 498311
- Loading history…
MacOS 64-Bit Content Depot 498315
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update