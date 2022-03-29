 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Highrise City update for 29 March 2022

Patch V1.0.1 March 28 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8455972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Builders,

A small update today. Furhter ones will take a bit longer, especially new content. For that, please also take a look at the Roadmap.

Changelog

  • Added a Button to open the folder with Savegames in the Load & Save Menu
  • Autosave-timing deactivated if the frame is less than 5 minutes
  • DirectX12 hidden in Advanced Options for now due to crashbugs related to it. If DirectX12 is selected, it won't be hidden anymore however
  • Waterpipes can be placed correctly in Water
  • If a game gets saved manually, autosave counter gets reset
  • Calculation of people in the population menu is now displayed correctly

Changed files in this update

CityNextTestBuild Depot 1489971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.