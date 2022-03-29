Patch V1.0.1 March 28 2022

Greetings Builders,
A small update today. Furhter ones will take a bit longer, especially new content. For that, please also take a look at the Roadmap.
Changelog
- Added a Button to open the folder with Savegames in the Load & Save Menu
- Autosave-timing deactivated if the frame is less than 5 minutes
- DirectX12 hidden in Advanced Options for now due to crashbugs related to it. If DirectX12 is selected, it won't be hidden anymore however
- Waterpipes can be placed correctly in Water
- If a game gets saved manually, autosave counter gets reset
- Calculation of people in the population menu is now displayed correctly
Changed files in this update