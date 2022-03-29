Desktop+ v.2.6.3 Beta

This is an update for the beta branch of Desktop+.
New:
- Added Brightness slider in the overlay appearance settings
Changed:
- Improved responsiveness after display changes (resolution switches, desktop arrangements, display connects)
- Minor performance improvements for Desktop Duplication capture in certain configurations
Fixed:
- Fixed Update Limiter Override setting not being loaded
- Fixed clipped overlay updates resetting update limiter starting time
- Fixed overlay intersection mask not being reset when reordering or removing overlays
- Fixed incorrect actions being bound to controller buttons by default
Changed depots in beta branch