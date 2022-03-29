 Skip to content

Desktop+ update for 29 March 2022

Desktop+ v.2.6.3 Beta

This is an update for the beta branch of Desktop+.

New:

  • Added Brightness slider in the overlay appearance settings

Changed:

  • Improved responsiveness after display changes (resolution switches, desktop arrangements, display connects)
  • Minor performance improvements for Desktop Duplication capture in certain configurations

Fixed:

  • Fixed Update Limiter Override setting not being loaded
  • Fixed clipped overlay updates resetting update limiter starting time
  • Fixed overlay intersection mask not being reset when reordering or removing overlays
  • Fixed incorrect actions being bound to controller buttons by default

