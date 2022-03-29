3/28/2022 Update

This is a small update to tackle an issue with memory optimization.
Changelog:
- New Tameable Pet for Supporter 2 Edition: Raccoon. Once tamed, they will have a chance to drop trash or precious stones.
- Optimized the Dark Overlay for minimal memory usage. If you experience an CreateTexture2D error, then I recommend turning Dark Overlay OFF in the Settings since it’s taking up too much memory space for your device.
- Fixed Janus the Mirror crash when moving him.
- When interacted with, the Bird Nest, Rock Igloo, and Snow Igloo can now tell you what food items to place into them to automatically feed those pets.
- Included the mouse- left click option for the 3 Samhain mini-games. Previously, it was only using the Interact Key.
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
