Patch 1.0.3 Biome Profiles - AMD Beta Branch - Launcher Branch

Biome Profiles now dictate weather patterns and music sequences as you transition between biomes.
Changelog
- Added biome based weather switching
- Added biome based soundtrack switching
- Fixed overlapping soundtrack sequence bug
- Fixed shrubbery not disappearing on complete depletion
- Fixed all on-screen trees and rocks disappearing when the player exists Deep Forest biome
- Reduced memory usage over sustained game time
- Improved Deep Forest biome performance (approx. 30% increase in average fps)
- Temporarily removed village and city generation assets such as barrels
- Resolved overlapping village assets with castle walls when spawned
AMD Beta Branch Available
Password: 7r4oea74zgbMS7
We have released an experimental AMD Beta branch. Simply enter the Beta code under properties:
If you are using an AMD RX 500 or RX 400 series, please leave your reports for this build in this active thread: AMD Black Screen Thread
The launcher has been re-introduced to another Beta branch until it is re-integrated with the default branch.
Password: 3MMpvAHVa4yJa4
Changed files in this update