Skyclimbers update for 29 March 2022

Patch 1.0.3 Biome Profiles - AMD Beta Branch - Launcher Branch

Patch 1.0.3 · Build 8455472

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Biome Profiles now dictate weather patterns and music sequences as you transition between biomes.

Changelog

  • Added biome based weather switching
  • Added biome based soundtrack switching
  • Fixed overlapping soundtrack sequence bug
  • Fixed shrubbery not disappearing on complete depletion
  • Fixed all on-screen trees and rocks disappearing when the player exists Deep Forest biome
  • Reduced memory usage over sustained game time
  • Improved Deep Forest biome performance (approx. 30% increase in average fps)
  • Temporarily removed village and city generation assets such as barrels
  • Resolved overlapping village assets with castle walls when spawned

AMD Beta Branch Available

Password: 7r4oea74zgbMS7

We have released an experimental AMD Beta branch. Simply enter the Beta code under properties:

If you are using an AMD RX 500 or RX 400 series, please leave your reports for this build in this active thread: AMD Black Screen Thread

The launcher has been re-introduced to another Beta branch until it is re-integrated with the default branch.

Password: 3MMpvAHVa4yJa4

