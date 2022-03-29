Bugfix release

-
Buffed anti-psychotics and anti-depressants slightly.
Breathers are now persistent across character death.
New artwork.
Fixed a rare problem in detention where you might not get your phone back with good behaviour.
Fixed some buttons not working on the site in Firefox.
Fixed some grammar problems with public profiles.
Fixed a problem with the "A little extra" option on Daily bread not working properly.
Fixed a note about paying your crew appearing too early.
Fixed a bug that meant restarting Willow's sex journey didn't work properly.
Fixed Got an errand to run coming up with no options for a Little World errand.
Fixed the arctic temperament quirk being left on if you chose the low body temperature mutation as an extra.
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!
