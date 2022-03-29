 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 29 March 2022

Bugfix release

Build 8455020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Buffed anti-psychotics and anti-depressants slightly.

  • Breathers are now persistent across character death.

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed a rare problem in detention where you might not get your phone back with good behaviour.

  • Fixed some buttons not working on the site in Firefox.

  • Fixed some grammar problems with public profiles.

  • Fixed a problem with the "A little extra" option on Daily bread not working properly.

  • Fixed a note about paying your crew appearing too early.

  • Fixed a bug that meant restarting Willow's sex journey didn't work properly.

  • Fixed Got an errand to run coming up with no options for a Little World errand.

  • Fixed the arctic temperament quirk being left on if you chose the low body temperature mutation as an extra.

  • More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

