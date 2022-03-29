 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 29 March 2022

v0.35 Patch Notes

Bugs

  • Fixed an issue where killing an enemy with an orb overflow would softlock battle
  • Fixed a crash caused when first aid tried to heal an empty slot
  • Small moon will only show when the caster’s team uses an orb overflow
  • Deflect now properly gives protection.
  • Fixed a bug where you could walk around after opening the give menu

QoL:

  • You can now select dungeon tier in the dungeon prep menu
  • Changed the arrow buttons to be brighter and have more contrast.
  • Milestones will now show up in the give menu regardless of the selected girls trust menu. If the girl doesn't trust you enough, a tooltip will pop up.

Balance:

  • Enemies now scale with average monster girl level in addition to floor. The higher level your girls, the stronger enemies you will face.
  • You now have to beat a dungeon tier before being able to access the next tier
  • Reduced burn generated from orange overflow with a small moon
  • White overflow now scales with small moon and dungeon tier
  • Increased orb slots to 5
  • Behind Me now grants armor to both the target and the caster
  • Forge now slightly burns the cyclops
  • Dark ritual now gives 3 bleed instead of 1
  • Swapped the learn order of hellfire and dark ritual for the demon
  • Battle cry now gives the caster 1 frenzy
  • Prepared now generates a gray orb if one does not exist
  • Smith now gives strength scaling armor.
  • Increased build hive base armor
  • Deredere first aid will now heal without orbs, but you can increase the healing amount with green orbs.
  • Bee Swarm is now a multi attack
  • Hammer throw can now target mid
  • Flare will now activate ally targeting artifacts like med kit.
  • When black donut is activated, it will generate a black orb.

