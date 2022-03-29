v0.35 Patch Notes

Bugs
- Fixed an issue where killing an enemy with an orb overflow would softlock battle
- Fixed a crash caused when first aid tried to heal an empty slot
- Small moon will only show when the caster’s team uses an orb overflow
- Deflect now properly gives protection.
- Fixed a bug where you could walk around after opening the give menu
QoL:
- You can now select dungeon tier in the dungeon prep menu
- Changed the arrow buttons to be brighter and have more contrast.
- Milestones will now show up in the give menu regardless of the selected girls trust menu. If the girl doesn't trust you enough, a tooltip will pop up.
Balance:
- Enemies now scale with average monster girl level in addition to floor. The higher level your girls, the stronger enemies you will face.
- You now have to beat a dungeon tier before being able to access the next tier
- Reduced burn generated from orange overflow with a small moon
- White overflow now scales with small moon and dungeon tier
- Increased orb slots to 5
- Behind Me now grants armor to both the target and the caster
- Forge now slightly burns the cyclops
- Dark ritual now gives 3 bleed instead of 1
- Swapped the learn order of hellfire and dark ritual for the demon
- Battle cry now gives the caster 1 frenzy
- Prepared now generates a gray orb if one does not exist
- Smith now gives strength scaling armor.
- Increased build hive base armor
- Deredere first aid will now heal without orbs, but you can increase the healing amount with green orbs.
- Bee Swarm is now a multi attack
- Hammer throw can now target mid
- Flare will now activate ally targeting artifacts like med kit.
- When black donut is activated, it will generate a black orb.
Changed files in this update