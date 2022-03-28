- fixed AI opfiring into hexes that are out of visual range (due to night, etc).
- fixed AI getting stuck when it tried to fire an ATGM vs. ineligible infantry targets (in the open).
- Scenario Editor: added 'start towed' unit attribute.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 28 March 2022
28 Mar 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
