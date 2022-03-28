Patch v1.06.04

What's New?: Release Candidate (RC) v1.06.04 from v1.05.40
Major Game/Gameplay Changes
- The Unity Engine has been updated and the game library rebuilt. As a whole, this has led to a huge increase in game performance. We also made several changes to game art assets, which should further improve game performance and reduce hard disk size.
- The character creation screen has been removed from the game. This was for the most part a relic from when the game did not use Steam IDs or Steamworks. New characters will automatically be assigned your Steam ID as their name, and you will only be prompted to view and accept the EULA via the Steam client in the future.
- In the options menu, a checkbox has been added for voices, rather than it being mixed with the SFX slider. In game voices will now be togglable.
- The player level cap has been raised from 40 to 50.
- Ranged enemy health and projectile damage have been buffed on every difficulty, while other minion healths and damage have remained the same. This is to make gameplay a little more challenging without making every enemy more difficult.
- Critical hit damage text now has additional effects associated with it (both visually and acoustically), to give it a bit more flair.
- The camera now has a rain effect on the lens. Rain effects in the onslaught scene have also been increased.
- A slight depth of field effect has been added to the camera.
- Hell and Inferno difficulties are now no longer locked by default. At the start of the game, you may select any difficulty you like.
- The chat client no longer reports when players join/leave the channel, or scores when returning. The chat client will, however, still report high scores achieved to the chat channel.
- A few of the game's audio tracks have changed.
- The "orb" that allows you to adjust and angle your shots has slightly changed. It is now a little more transparent.
- The arrow placeholder and arrows fired by the player now match the skin chosen, rather than the default "red steel" arrow.
Item Changes
Stonehammer
- The damage of the Spirit Golem that this item summons has been increased to 102-145.
GUI Changes
- The GUI system has been restructured, using Unity 2021's latest system. This has led to massive improvements to performance.
- The wind arrow now has a little rotation animation associated with it.
- The chat window is now scrollable on the difficulty selection screen.
Achievement Changes
- The Hell achievement is now unlocked after receiving a high score on hell difficulty, rather than a high score on hard.
- The Inferno achievement is now unlocked after receiving a high score on inferno difficulty, rather than a high score on hard.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players could deal damage to themselves twice if they hit themselves with an arrow.
- Fixed an issue where the reported "angle" of the player's shot was rounding incorrectly. It now should properly report 0 to 90, or 0 to -90 (depending upon the direction).
- Fixed a display issue with word bubbles from the summonable wizard and barbarian. They should now spawn with the word bubbles the correct size.
- Fixed a lighting issue that would occur on low graphics settings in certain scenes.
- Fixed an issue where vsync would automatically disable on lower graphical settings, even if it was enabled in the game options.
- Fixed a fading issue between scenes.
