Don't Starve Together update for 28 March 2022

Game Hotfix [500432]

Build 8454391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Players can now choose to preview all locked recipes or only the next available research tier.

    • This can be configured with Crafting Preview in the advanced settings.

  • Marble statues can now properly be built with free crafting enabled.

  • Kitcoons will now follow you forever while the Year of the Catcoon event is disabled.

    • Sorry, we severely underestimated the cuteness of these little guys!

  • Controllers:

    • Restored pressing B to close the crafting menu and inventory management mode.
    • Zooming in the map should be less sensitive when trying to only zoom one level.

Bug Fixes

  • Adjusted the Ancient Guardian’s to prevent it from getting into the void.
  • Preventing a crash while using Wolfgang with the mod Tropical Experience | The Volcano Biome (1505270912)
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from feeding creatures or giving items while attacking enemies by holding down the attack button.
  • Fixed a non-console loading tip from showing up on consoles.
  • Deerclops does damage to players at the right percent now.
  • Fixed various minor skins texture bugs.
  • Fixed a javascript exploit.

