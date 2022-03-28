Game Hotfix [500432]

Changes
Players can now choose to preview all locked recipes or only the next available research tier.
- This can be configured with Crafting Preview in the advanced settings.
Marble statues can now properly be built with free crafting enabled.
Kitcoons will now follow you forever while the Year of the Catcoon event is disabled.
- Sorry, we severely underestimated the cuteness of these little guys!
Controllers:
- Restored pressing B to close the crafting menu and inventory management mode.
- Zooming in the map should be less sensitive when trying to only zoom one level.
Bug Fixes
- Adjusted the Ancient Guardian’s to prevent it from getting into the void.
- Preventing a crash while using Wolfgang with the mod Tropical Experience | The Volcano Biome (1505270912)
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from feeding creatures or giving items while attacking enemies by holding down the attack button.
- Fixed a non-console loading tip from showing up on consoles.
- Deerclops does damage to players at the right percent now.
- Fixed various minor skins texture bugs.
- Fixed a javascript exploit.
