 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Buggos update for 28 March 2022

1.0.14 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8454323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

General:

  • New – Hotkey – (~) to set all attack pins.
  • Update – Human turrets now attack buildings.
  • Update – Human laser generators now damage buildings.
  • Bug – Disabled input from controllers and other input devices besides mouse and keyboard.
  • Bug - Made it way less likely that you will turn off hives accidently.
  • Bug - Fixed the adrenaline upgrade, it was adding to damage instead of move speed.
  • Bug – There was an issue where you could click on a mission while trying to click on the evolutions button.
  • Bug – Invisible walls fixed.

Balance changes:

  • Boom slug nutrient cost raised from 40 ->65.
  • Boom slug explosion damage reduced from 30 -> 20.
  • Moved around some turrets in ‘Human Government Capital’ (Area 5)
  • Swarm Mother nutrient cost reduced from 125 -> 80.

Changed files in this update

Buggos Depot Depot 789662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.