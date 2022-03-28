1.0.14 Patch

Updates
General:
- New – Hotkey – (~) to set all attack pins.
- Update – Human turrets now attack buildings.
- Update – Human laser generators now damage buildings.
- Bug – Disabled input from controllers and other input devices besides mouse and keyboard.
- Bug - Made it way less likely that you will turn off hives accidently.
- Bug - Fixed the adrenaline upgrade, it was adding to damage instead of move speed.
- Bug – There was an issue where you could click on a mission while trying to click on the evolutions button.
- Bug – Invisible walls fixed.
Balance changes:
- Boom slug nutrient cost raised from 40 ->65.
- Boom slug explosion damage reduced from 30 -> 20.
- Moved around some turrets in ‘Human Government Capital’ (Area 5)
- Swarm Mother nutrient cost reduced from 125 -> 80.
