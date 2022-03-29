The Last Sunshine: Rekindled - Patch 1.0.1

Patch notes: 1.0.1
PERFORMANCE
- Performance during the Boss 2 fight should now be better.
- General performance improvements throughout the game.
QUALITY OF LIFE
- You now always start with the Dash Utility Skill after unlocking the first Utility Skill Slot.
- You now always start with the Barrier Utility Skill after unlocking the second Utility Skill Slot.
BALANCE
- Dark Zone 2 should no longer be easier than Dark Zone 1.
- Dark Boss 1 should now use a skill less and be more manageable.
- Damage increased for the Old War Skill - Stellar Volley.
- Damage reduction on Utility Skill - Endure increased from 10% - 30% to 20% - 50%.
- Velocity bonuses of Fusions reduced by half.
- Remnant requirements for Titan adjusted down from 3 to 1.
- Remnant requirements for Callidus adjusted down from 10 to 8.
- Mini-bosses should now drop more cores.
- Chests have gotten their loot rebalanced.
- Base cost of Medium nodes in the Passive Tree increased from 50 to 60 stardust.
OTHER
- Utility Skills Dash and Barrier no longer drop in the world (see QoL).
- The Birthing Mother is now called The Progenitor.
- The Utility Skills headline in the Core Unlock screen has been renamed to Utility Skill Drops, to better inform that these unlock drops in the world.
- Murk enemy should now display the correct tiers.
- Tooltip on map when transporting from the Sanctuary and back into the world changed from Sanctuary Point to Cosmic Bridge.
- Ambience music for Zone 1 and 3 should now be more audible.
- Increased volume of some Utility Skills so it's easier to hear when their effect end.
- Clicking Start New Game should now inform you better about what you keep and what you loose.
- Splitter enemy animations should now be correct.
BUG FIXES
- Utility Skills should now correctly benefit from cooldown reduction when upgrading their rank.
- Endure Utility Skill now show correct description values for damage reduction.
- Boss 2 no longer shoots bullets during the intro scene.
- Beating Boss 3 no longer lets you immediately replay Boss 3 by clicking Continue.
- Music for Boss 1 and Boss 2 during phase 2 no longer stops abruptly.
- Music for Boss 3 should now play correctly from Continue.
- Music for Hive Node mini-boss in Zone 3 now ends when defeating it.
- Randomly selectable Passive Tree nodes should no longer appear randomly.
- You can now rebind the map hotkey and restart the game and have it work as intended.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Mini-map might not always show arrows to unexplored rooms.
- There is a chance for an enemy to spawn in the Void.
- It's possible in certain situations to Blink into the Void.
- There is a chance for the hazard in Dark mode to block passages.
