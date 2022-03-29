 Skip to content

The Last Sunshine: Rekindled update for 29 March 2022

The Last Sunshine: Rekindled - Patch 1.0.1

Build 8454251

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes: 1.0.1

PERFORMANCE

  • Performance during the Boss 2 fight should now be better.
  • General performance improvements throughout the game.

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • You now always start with the Dash Utility Skill after unlocking the first Utility Skill Slot.
  • You now always start with the Barrier Utility Skill after unlocking the second Utility Skill Slot.

BALANCE

  • Dark Zone 2 should no longer be easier than Dark Zone 1.
  • Dark Boss 1 should now use a skill less and be more manageable.
  • Damage increased for the Old War Skill - Stellar Volley.
  • Damage reduction on Utility Skill - Endure increased from 10% - 30% to 20% - 50%.
  • Velocity bonuses of Fusions reduced by half.
  • Remnant requirements for Titan adjusted down from 3 to 1.
  • Remnant requirements for Callidus adjusted down from 10 to 8.
  • Mini-bosses should now drop more cores.
  • Chests have gotten their loot rebalanced.
  • Base cost of Medium nodes in the Passive Tree increased from 50 to 60 stardust.

OTHER

  • Utility Skills Dash and Barrier no longer drop in the world (see QoL).
  • The Birthing Mother is now called The Progenitor.
  • The Utility Skills headline in the Core Unlock screen has been renamed to Utility Skill Drops, to better inform that these unlock drops in the world.
  • Murk enemy should now display the correct tiers.
  • Tooltip on map when transporting from the Sanctuary and back into the world changed from Sanctuary Point to Cosmic Bridge.
  • Ambience music for Zone 1 and 3 should now be more audible.
  • Increased volume of some Utility Skills so it's easier to hear when their effect end.
  • Clicking Start New Game should now inform you better about what you keep and what you loose.
  • Splitter enemy animations should now be correct.

BUG FIXES

  • Utility Skills should now correctly benefit from cooldown reduction when upgrading their rank.
  • Endure Utility Skill now show correct description values for damage reduction.
  • Boss 2 no longer shoots bullets during the intro scene.
  • Beating Boss 3 no longer lets you immediately replay Boss 3 by clicking Continue.
  • Music for Boss 1 and Boss 2 during phase 2 no longer stops abruptly.
  • Music for Boss 3 should now play correctly from Continue.
  • Music for Hive Node mini-boss in Zone 3 now ends when defeating it.
  • Randomly selectable Passive Tree nodes should no longer appear randomly.
  • You can now rebind the map hotkey and restart the game and have it work as intended.

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Mini-map might not always show arrows to unexplored rooms.
  • There is a chance for an enemy to spawn in the Void.
  • It's possible in certain situations to Blink into the Void.
  • There is a chance for the hazard in Dark mode to block passages.

