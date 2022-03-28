Version 3.59 Released

Full changelog below. This patch should hopefully fix the issue with local achievements not saving between sessions for some Steam users. Please let me know if this one fixes it.

This version (steam only, standalone users are not affected) will create a second achievements savefile in your C:\Users\appdata\local\ folder. Should prevent Steam from overwriting it.

Changelog:

Minor

You can now hide ability descriptions entirely with F2, in addition to toggling simple/complex versions.

Added a flag (for modders) called "Run Frames" to force an NPC to load running frames on creation.

Combat Balance

*Added Black Site paragon grouping for chapter 5.

Bugs

Fixed the chapter 5 Cassandra achievement not unlocking if using the south door to talk to her.

Fixed Raiju Christine's Battery Drainer ability not existing.

Fixed item drops failing in some cases.

Fixed getting multiple drops of the same name not rewarding the item multiple times.

Fixed positive/negative charges not building in combat.

Fixed missing downed sprites for some paragons.

Fixed inventory not showing quantity correctly for stackable items.

Fixed Chain Zap not hitting multiple targets.

Fixed some missing collisions in the Tellurium Mines.

Fixed a text overrun in 609144's profile.