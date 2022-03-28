1.38.2.3 (version 1444)

MAPS
Ember:
- Removed old clips on stairs at Rock Pool B
- Replaced stairs at Rock Pool B with new metal stairs
- Fixed loads of minor bugs (thanks Joaokaka1998)
- Geyser west of ruins now pushes the player upwards with less force
- Added more spawn drops around Lighthouse area
- The extraction fans on Apartments can now be stood on
- Fixed visual bug in tunnels below Hospital
- Fixed non solid door at Hospital
Vineyard:
- Added new map location names (Barn, Broken Bridge, Castle, Chapel, Farm, Field, Fort, Mill, Ruins, Sewers, Temple, Villa, Vineyard, Winery)
- Added collision to balconies in Fort
- Adjusted stair clipping
- Added drone clips around Docks
- Fixed stuck spots
- Fixed miscellaneous bugs
- Special thanks to nx, fearless, iNilo, lacyyy, Sandwich, Joaokaka1998 and Diddle
Extra notes