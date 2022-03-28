 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 28 March 2022

1.38.2.3 (version 1444)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

MAPS

Ember:

  • Removed old clips on stairs at Rock Pool B
  • Replaced stairs at Rock Pool B with new metal stairs
  • Fixed loads of minor bugs (thanks Joaokaka1998)
  • Geyser west of ruins now pushes the player upwards with less force
  • Added more spawn drops around Lighthouse area
  • The extraction fans on Apartments can now be stood on
  • Fixed visual bug in tunnels below Hospital
  • Fixed non solid door at Hospital

Vineyard:

  • Added new map location names (Barn, Broken Bridge, Castle, Chapel, Farm, Field, Fort, Mill, Ruins, Sewers, Temple, Villa, Vineyard, Winery)
  • Added collision to balconies in Fort
  • Adjusted stair clipping
  • Added drone clips around Docks
  • Fixed stuck spots
  • Fixed miscellaneous bugs
  • Special thanks to nx, fearless, iNilo, lacyyy, Sandwich, Joaokaka1998 and Diddle

Extra notes

View CSGO game tracking changes `dd0d869907` for this build on GitHub

No meaningful changes could be identified for this build automagically.

