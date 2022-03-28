 Skip to content

Nienix update for 28 March 2022

Misc update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509183

🎯 [Misc] Player-spawned warp gates can now be used regardless of ship size.
🎯 [Balancing] The area of effect of support-type weapons has been increased by 3x.
🎯 [Balancing] Reduced the likelihood of obtaining high-rarity items through gambling.
🎯 [Balancing] The resistance penalty in Continuum Mode has been increased to -40% (previously -30%).
🎯 [Balancing] Required ship sizes for active and passive Hangar Auxiliary Items have been revised.
🎯 [Balancing] Some elite enemy weapons have been made slightly more powerful.
🎯 [Balancing] The stun area of effect used by some elite enemies has been reduced by 50%.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a rendering bug in the item tooltip.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a few incorrect texts.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a bug when bulk-moving items from the inventory to the storage that caused inventory tabs to have incorrect tooltips.

