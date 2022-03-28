Patch 9.3.0

Change Log
- Added Animated Door Inertia [Iteration p1]
- Added Physics based door interaction [Iteration p1]
- Added Bomb explosion scene for Red Wedding Co-Op
- Added Bomb timer of 6 mins for Red Wedding Co-Op
- Added Material based door interaction SFX
- Fixed Recoil recover not cancelling when controlling recoil
- Fixed Weapon shots going offset after first shot
- Fixed P10C iron sight aim offset
- Fixed Being able to place door trap with 1 press
- Fixed Completing tutorial in Training Ground not setting achievement
- Fixed AI stuck in room due to procedural prop placement in Red Wedding Co-Op
- Fixed Light interaction with reflection not working in few spots in Red Wedding
- Fixed Reported Embassy Raid Spawn peek exploitation
- Fixed GFN quick match not working due to Denuvo not being able to install with restart
- Fixed Tutorial for picking up dropped weapon displaying outdated information
- Updated Weapon SFX for Honey Badger
- Updated Weapon SFX for MK12
- Updated Match Scoreboard to display Secured match ID
- Updated Melee combat hit registration system
- Updated Defender door trap interaction to not prompt when walking
- Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Residential House"
- Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Terror House"
- Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Hotel Trouble"
- Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Training Ground"
- Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Embassy Raid"
- Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Breaking Meth"
- Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Bank Heist"
- Removed Steam Guard match-making option
PS. The new physics based door interaction changes the dynamics with slightly open doors. The Doors still have the system to hold 3 stages ( Open/Slightly Open/Closed ) however now once the door is slightly open you will be able to push it open/close.
