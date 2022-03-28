 Skip to content

Zero Hour update for 28 March 2022

Patch 9.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Added Animated Door Inertia [Iteration p1]
  • Added Physics based door interaction [Iteration p1]
  • Added Bomb explosion scene for Red Wedding Co-Op
  • Added Bomb timer of 6 mins for Red Wedding Co-Op
  • Added Material based door interaction SFX
  • Fixed Recoil recover not cancelling when controlling recoil
  • Fixed Weapon shots going offset after first shot
  • Fixed P10C iron sight aim offset
  • Fixed Being able to place door trap with 1 press
  • Fixed Completing tutorial in Training Ground not setting achievement
  • Fixed AI stuck in room due to procedural prop placement in Red Wedding Co-Op
  • Fixed Light interaction with reflection not working in few spots in Red Wedding
  • Fixed Reported Embassy Raid Spawn peek exploitation
  • Fixed GFN quick match not working due to Denuvo not being able to install with restart
  • Fixed Tutorial for picking up dropped weapon displaying outdated information
  • Updated Weapon SFX for Honey Badger
  • Updated Weapon SFX for MK12
  • Updated Match Scoreboard to display Secured match ID
  • Updated Melee combat hit registration system
  • Updated Defender door trap interaction to not prompt when walking
  • Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Residential House"
  • Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Terror House"
  • Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Hotel Trouble"
  • Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Training Ground"
  • Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Embassy Raid"
  • Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Breaking Meth"
  • Improved Lighting & Reflections for "Bank Heist"
  • Removed Steam Guard match-making option

PS. The new physics based door interaction changes the dynamics with slightly open doors. The Doors still have the system to hold 3 stages ( Open/Slightly Open/Closed ) however now once the door is slightly open you will be able to push it open/close.

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France

