City of Gangsters update for 29 March 2022

Update notes for version 1.3.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Role Icons before crew names in crew management UI.
Expanded range for the Lookout scheme.
Fixed a bug where receiving an office item on startup would cause the save file to be unloadable.
Fixed a bug where Lookout scheme could place a front in Canada on the Detroit map.
Fixed a bug where Lookout scheme could leave you with no cars in Canada on the Detroit map.
Fixed a bug where in Detroit, the Closer scheme would break the game by picking a target in Canada.
Fixed a bug where the Precinct UI would break in locations without a cop assigned.

