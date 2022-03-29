Added Role Icons before crew names in crew management UI.
Expanded range for the Lookout scheme.
Fixed a bug where receiving an office item on startup would cause the save file to be unloadable.
Fixed a bug where Lookout scheme could place a front in Canada on the Detroit map.
Fixed a bug where Lookout scheme could leave you with no cars in Canada on the Detroit map.
Fixed a bug where in Detroit, the Closer scheme would break the game by picking a target in Canada.
Fixed a bug where the Precinct UI would break in locations without a cop assigned.
City of Gangsters update for 29 March 2022
Update notes for version 1.3.2
Added Role Icons before crew names in crew management UI.
Changed files in this update