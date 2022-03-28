 Skip to content

Days Of Purgatory update for 28 March 2022

Vendor Update A2.066 - Content and Balance update!

Build 8453272

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What will the NEXT update include? (Coming soon)

  • New creature
  • New Boss
  • New Shock Perk
  • Game Mode Colosseum
  • 2 New Ruptures (Greater Demon)

CURRENT Patch Content:

  • New Vendor has been added to each level. Look for the blue portal to visit his shop.
    -- Shop is closed during Demon Invasions.
    -- Offers Talent purchases that are not limited by account level.
    -- Offers advanced weapons.
    -- Ammo pile
    -- Free healing

New Gold Goblin has been added.
-- Gold Goblin will spawn at random intervals, at random locations in the current level.
-- Don't let him escape, killing him will drop large amounts of cash.

  • Levels for Campaign (Normal and Hard mode) are randomized each play through.

  • Weapon Talents have been modified to make each weapon class feel more specialized.

  • New Weapon stats information is now available.

  • Necronomicon will now show Teleportation charge count.

  • Necronomicon Hot key is now displayed when attempting to interact with Teleportation Statue.
    -Talent tree tooltips have been cleaned up.

  • New Ammo Talent Pickup!
    -- Reward chest for surviving a Shadwell Night invasion will now drop a Talent unlock
    that increases the ammo belt capacity for all ammo types.

  • New item Soul Shard (extra life) is drop from Shadwell night invasion reward chest.

  • (New) Beacon is now highlighted when planted or dropped.
    -- Players now get a message on screen indicating that the Beacon has been dropped.
    -- Beacon will now initiate a scan when placed on a Portal Statue.

  • New Dialogue - Players now hear the guiding voice of the fallen king, informing them of goals yet to be completed.

  • Demon Chests now warn the player of Demon count and Demon difficulty.
    -- Demon Chests have been made easier.

Bug Fixes and balance changes:

  • Hard Mode - Completing 1 teleportation event will now give enough charges to travel, regardless of the number of players.
  • Red invasion events have been made easier, lowering Demon density.
  • Wandering creatures will no longer hunt the player until an invasion event is triggered.
  • Healing packs moved to Shadwell spawn room.
  • Zoom levels of Acog scopes adjusted.
  • Shop no longer sells ammo.
  • XP on screen display has been truncated.
  • Pickup and interaction radius for dropped items has been adjusted to be more uniformed and consistent.
  • Fixed error in Max mag capacity talents for Assault Rifles and Sniper Rifles.
  • Current map is now visible in Travel widget.
  • Travel widget has been cleaned up.
  • Shop weapon sorting order has been fixed.
  • Enraged Gorgers will now deal damage twice on death, once for the initial explosion, and a second time shortly after, that will cover the players screen in blood.
  • Bullet collision for invisible walls in Shadwell has been fixed. Bullets will now pass through.
  • Sacrifice Reaper particle adjustments.
  • Name of 'Prison' in travel menu has been changed to Penitentiary. (now matches Necronomicon Naming convention)
  • Fixed Hard mode Map Unlocking.
  • Fixed interaction menu location for ammo piles.

