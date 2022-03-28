Vendor Update A2.066 - Content and Balance update!

What will the NEXT update include? (Coming soon)
- New creature
- New Boss
- New Shock Perk
- Game Mode Colosseum
- 2 New Ruptures (Greater Demon)
CURRENT Patch Content:
- New Vendor has been added to each level. Look for the blue portal to visit his shop.
-- Shop is closed during Demon Invasions.
-- Offers Talent purchases that are not limited by account level.
-- Offers advanced weapons.
-- Ammo pile
-- Free healing
New Gold Goblin has been added.
-- Gold Goblin will spawn at random intervals, at random locations in the current level.
-- Don't let him escape, killing him will drop large amounts of cash.
-
Levels for Campaign (Normal and Hard mode) are randomized each play through.
-
Weapon Talents have been modified to make each weapon class feel more specialized.
-
New Weapon stats information is now available.
-
Necronomicon will now show Teleportation charge count.
-
Necronomicon Hot key is now displayed when attempting to interact with Teleportation Statue.
-Talent tree tooltips have been cleaned up.
-
New Ammo Talent Pickup!
-- Reward chest for surviving a Shadwell Night invasion will now drop a Talent unlock
that increases the ammo belt capacity for all ammo types.
-
New item Soul Shard (extra life) is drop from Shadwell night invasion reward chest.
-
(New) Beacon is now highlighted when planted or dropped.
-- Players now get a message on screen indicating that the Beacon has been dropped.
-- Beacon will now initiate a scan when placed on a Portal Statue.
-
New Dialogue - Players now hear the guiding voice of the fallen king, informing them of goals yet to be completed.
-
Demon Chests now warn the player of Demon count and Demon difficulty.
-- Demon Chests have been made easier.
Bug Fixes and balance changes:
- Hard Mode - Completing 1 teleportation event will now give enough charges to travel, regardless of the number of players.
- Red invasion events have been made easier, lowering Demon density.
- Wandering creatures will no longer hunt the player until an invasion event is triggered.
- Healing packs moved to Shadwell spawn room.
- Zoom levels of Acog scopes adjusted.
- Shop no longer sells ammo.
- XP on screen display has been truncated.
- Pickup and interaction radius for dropped items has been adjusted to be more uniformed and consistent.
- Fixed error in Max mag capacity talents for Assault Rifles and Sniper Rifles.
- Current map is now visible in Travel widget.
- Travel widget has been cleaned up.
- Shop weapon sorting order has been fixed.
- Enraged Gorgers will now deal damage twice on death, once for the initial explosion, and a second time shortly after, that will cover the players screen in blood.
- Bullet collision for invisible walls in Shadwell has been fixed. Bullets will now pass through.
- Sacrifice Reaper particle adjustments.
- Name of 'Prison' in travel menu has been changed to Penitentiary. (now matches Necronomicon Naming convention)
- Fixed Hard mode Map Unlocking.
- Fixed interaction menu location for ammo piles.
