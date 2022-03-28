Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7177463)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
-
Security and stability improvements
-
Fixed a client crash related to previewing market items
-
Fixed Strange cosmetic items not counting buildings_destroyed for buildings destroyed by a sapper
-
Fixed looping particle effects being orphaned when players are killed or force-respawned
-
Fixed Taunt: Shooter's Stakeout using one of the Engineer's voice lines
-
Updated Smissmas Swirls, Amethyst Winds, and Golden Gusts Unusual effects
- Fixed visibility issues in bright environments
- Reduced delay before the swirls start in order to accommodate short taunts
-
Updated Sparkling Spruce, Glittering Juniper, and Prismatic Pine Unusual effects
- Raised the default height of the effect in order to prevent clipping issues
-
Updated the Sparkling Lights Unusual effect
- Fixed visibility issues in bright environments
-
Updated Condescending Embrace Unusual effect
- Fixed the effect not moving when taunting
Extra notes