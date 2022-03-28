 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 28 March 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7177463)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Security and stability improvements

  • Fixed a client crash related to previewing market items

  • Fixed Strange cosmetic items not counting buildings_destroyed for buildings destroyed by a sapper

  • Fixed looping particle effects being orphaned when players are killed or force-respawned

  • Fixed Taunt: Shooter's Stakeout using one of the Engineer's voice lines

  • Updated Smissmas Swirls, Amethyst Winds, and Golden Gusts Unusual effects

    • Fixed visibility issues in bright environments
    • Reduced delay before the swirls start in order to accommodate short taunts

  • Updated Sparkling Spruce, Glittering Juniper, and Prismatic Pine Unusual effects

    • Raised the default height of the effect in order to prevent clipping issues

  • Updated the Sparkling Lights Unusual effect

    • Fixed visibility issues in bright environments

  • Updated Condescending Embrace Unusual effect

    • Fixed the effect not moving when taunting

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian

Items

  • CLTF2 No Restriction 6v6 Tournament Gold Medal Changed item_name from #TF_TournamentMedal_CLTF2_6v6_Gold to #TF_TournamentMedal_CLTF2_NoRestriction_6v6_Gold
  • CLTF2 No Restriction 6v6 Tournament Silver Medal Changed item_name from #TF_TournamentMedal_CLTF2_6v6_Silver to #TF_TournamentMedal_CLTF2_NoRestriction_6v6_Silver
  • CLTF2 No Restriction 6v6 Tournament Bronze Medal Changed item_name from #TF_TournamentMedal_CLTF2_6v6_Bronze to #TF_TournamentMedal_CLTF2_NoRestriction_6v6_Bronze
  • CLTF2 No Restriction 6v6 Tournament Participant Changed item_name from #TF_TournamentMedal_CLTF2_6v6_Participant to #TF_TournamentMedal_CLTF2_NoRestriction_6v6_Participant
  • CLTF2 No Restriction 6v6 Tournament Supporter Changed item_name from #TF_TournamentMedal_CLTF2_6v6_Supporter to #TF_TournamentMedal_CLTF2_NoRestriction_6v6_Supporter
  • CappingTV Summer Brawl 1st Place Changed name from cpTV/Summer/Brawl/1st/Place/2020 to CappingTV/Summer/Brawl/1st/Place/2020
  • CappingTV Summer Brawl 2nd Place Changed name from cpTV/Summer/Brawl/2nd/Place/2020 to CappingTV/Summer/Brawl/2nd/Place/2020
  • CappingTV Summer Brawl 3rd Place Changed name from cpTV/Summer/Brawl/3rd/Place/2020 to CappingTV/Summer/Brawl/3rd/Place/2020
  • CappingTV Summer Brawl Participant Changed name from cpTV/Summer/Brawl/Participant/2020 to CappingTV/Summer/Brawl/Participant/2020
  • CappingTV PASS Time Championship 1st Place Changed name from cpTV/PASS/Time/Championship/1st/Place/2020 to CappingTV/PASS/Time/Championship/1st/Place/2020
  • CappingTV PASS Time Championship 2nd Place Changed name from cpTV/PASS/Time/Championship/2nd/Place/2020 to CappingTV/PASS/Time/Championship/2nd/Place/2020
  • CappingTV PASS Time Championship 3rd Place Changed name from cpTV/PASS/Time/Championship/3rd/Place/2020 to CappingTV/PASS/Time/Championship/3rd/Place/2020
  • CappingTV PASS Time Championship Participant Changed name from cpTV/PASS/Time/Championship/Participant/2020 to CappingTV/PASS/Time/Championship/Participant/2020
  • Classic MGE Cup Advanced 1st Place has been added
  • Classic MGE Cup Advanced 2nd Place has been added
  • Classic MGE Cup Advanced 3rd Place has been added
  • Classic MGE Cup Advanced Participant has been added
  • Classic MGE Cup Open 1st Place has been added
  • Classic MGE Cup Open 2nd Place has been added
  • Classic MGE Cup Open 3rd Place has been added
  • Classic MGE Cup Open Participant has been added
  • Classic MGE Cup Helper has been added
  • CLTF2 6v6 Tournament Gold Medal has been added
  • CLTF2 6v6 Tournament Silver Medal has been added
  • CLTF2 6v6 Tournament Bronze Medal has been added
  • CLTF2 6v6 Tournament Participant has been added
  • CLTF2 6v6 Tournament Staff Medal has been added
  • Peculiar Pandemonium Tungsten Robot of Leaded Lunacy has been added
  • Peculiar Pandemonium Luxurious Lepidolite has been added
  • Peculiar Pandemonium Mesmerizing Morganite has been added
  • Peculiar Pandemonium Pink Diamond has been added
  • Streamer Cup Gold Medal has been added
  • Streamer Cup Silver Medal has been added
  • Streamer Cup Bronze Medal has been added
  • Streamer Cup Participant has been added
  • Streamer Cup Staff has been added
  • CappingTV Summer Brawl 1st Place has been added
  • CappingTV Summer Brawl 2nd Place has been added
  • CappingTV Summer Brawl 3rd Place has been added
  • CappingTV Summer Brawl Participant has been added

Changed files in this update

