Space Impossible update for 28 March 2022

BETA 8.1 Released

28 March 2022

Patch Notes

Changes

  • CHANGE: Region decay time for temporary regions will now be reset to 5 minutes every time a player leaves as long as the region still contains previous player vessels including chopped off peices.

Fixes

  • FIX: Trader Drift Fabrication section at level 5 now should have the Component Fabricator Mk. 5 instead of two general fabricators.
  • FIX: Fixed debris field regions resetting their decay time to 30 seconds when re-entered regardless of if the region contained player vessels or items.
  • FIX: Fleet regions should no longer engage the player as they are warping out of a region.
  • FIX: Compacted Cargo Bays should now correctly show up for purchase with Independant Trader.

