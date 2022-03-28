BETA 8.1 Released

Patch Notes
Changes
- CHANGE: Region decay time for temporary regions will now be reset to 5 minutes every time a player leaves as long as the region still contains previous player vessels including chopped off peices.
Fixes
- FIX: Trader Drift Fabrication section at level 5 now should have the Component Fabricator Mk. 5 instead of two general fabricators.
- FIX: Fixed debris field regions resetting their decay time to 30 seconds when re-entered regardless of if the region contained player vessels or items.
- FIX: Fleet regions should no longer engage the player as they are warping out of a region.
- FIX: Compacted Cargo Bays should now correctly show up for purchase with Independant Trader.
