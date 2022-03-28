Patch Notes + 14 new ciphers!

Hello! In today's update, we have the following:
14 new ciphers!
Note: if you've already finished the game, you will see the endgame screen one more time after completing these new ciphers. With future updates, the endgame screen will not trigger again.
Typos
- Tanglewood Tales synopsis
- The Mystery of the Yellow Room synopsis
- Children's cipher #20
- title of The Wendigo
Features
- added option to disable cursive handwriting font
- added borderless window mode
- created profile data backup folder in your local save data directory; these can be used to restore older save data if you ever need it (please see the discussion forums for instructions on how to find your save data directory)
Bugs
- fixed endgame issue where players couldn't reveal the book title before being taken away to the endgame screen
Still in the works/Things we're considering
- undo button
- some sort of Steam cloud integration or way to make manually backing up save data easier
Changed files in this update