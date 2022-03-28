 Skip to content

Prose & Codes update for 28 March 2022

Patch Notes + 14 new ciphers!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! In today's update, we have the following:

14 new ciphers!
Note: if you've already finished the game, you will see the endgame screen one more time after completing these new ciphers. With future updates, the endgame screen will not trigger again.

Typos

  • Tanglewood Tales synopsis
  • The Mystery of the Yellow Room synopsis
  • Children's cipher #20
  • title of The Wendigo

Features

  • added option to disable cursive handwriting font
  • added borderless window mode
  • created profile data backup folder in your local save data directory; these can be used to restore older save data if you ever need it (please see the discussion forums for instructions on how to find your save data directory)

Bugs

  • fixed endgame issue where players couldn't reveal the book title before being taken away to the endgame screen

Still in the works/Things we're considering

  • undo button
  • some sort of Steam cloud integration or way to make manually backing up save data easier

