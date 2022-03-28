Patch 1.3.6, SUPER FIX!

Hello fellow Winemakers!
Small BUT super important update with a lot of fixes!
Full change log here:
- FIX bug in special orders panel
- FIX various gamepad navigation bugs
- FIX structure board controller navigation
- FIX game configuration panel gamepad vertical scroll
- FIX gamepad tool rotation inside structures
- FIX Riesling stats PART 1
- FIX MAC crash when clicking on owned vineyards
That's All for this week update, remember if you like wine talks join our Discord Server:
https://discord.com/invite/jr3DwU3
As alway stay awesome
