Hundred Days update for 28 March 2022

Patch 1.3.6, SUPER FIX!

28 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow Winemakers!

Small BUT super important update with a lot of fixes!

Full change log here:

  • FIX bug in special orders panel
  • FIX various gamepad navigation bugs
  • FIX structure board controller navigation
  • FIX game configuration panel gamepad vertical scroll
  • FIX gamepad tool rotation inside structures
  • FIX Riesling stats PART 1
  • FIX MAC crash when clicking on owned vineyards

That's All for this week update, remember if you like wine talks join our Discord Server:

https://discord.com/invite/jr3DwU3

As alway stay awesome

Changed files in this update

Hundred Days Content Depot 1042381
  • Loading history…
Depot: Hundred Days Mac Depot 1042383
  • Loading history…
