Pixel FX Designer v2.0.0.4(beta) now available!

The new Pixel FX Designer v2.0 beta is now available!
Steps to activate the beta version
- Right click 'Pixel FX Designer' on your library
- Click 'Properties'
- Go to 'Betas'
- Select "v2.0.0.0" from the dropdown list.
- The app will start updating to the new version.
What's new in Pixel FX Designer v2.0?
If this caught you by surprise, the v2.0 update is a full rewrite of Pixel FX Designer from scratch, and brings lots of new features and improvements. The major points being:
- New UI/UX.
- Layer support with infinite emitter, particles and images.
- NodeGraph system with lots of nodes to expand your animation.
- New rendering engine that It's about 20x faster.
- Lots of cool features like localization support, arbitrary canvas size, improved export options (frameskipping, mp4 video)
Have in mind that this is a beta version, and that there will be bugs and things missing or to be improved.
Changed depots in v2.0.0.0 branch