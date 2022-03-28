 Skip to content

Pixel FX Designer update for 28 March 2022

Pixel FX Designer v2.0.0.4(beta) now available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The new Pixel FX Designer v2.0 beta is now available!

Steps to activate the beta version

  • Right click 'Pixel FX Designer' on your library
  • Click 'Properties'
  • Go to 'Betas'
  • Select "v2.0.0.0" from the dropdown list.
  • The app will start updating to the new version.

What's new in Pixel FX Designer v2.0?

If this caught you by surprise, the v2.0 update is a full rewrite of Pixel FX Designer from scratch, and brings lots of new features and improvements. The major points being:

  • New UI/UX.
  • Layer support with infinite emitter, particles and images.
  • NodeGraph system with lots of nodes to expand your animation.
  • New rendering engine that It's about 20x faster.
  • Lots of cool features like localization support, arbitrary canvas size, improved export options (frameskipping, mp4 video)

Have in mind that this is a beta version, and that there will be bugs and things missing or to be improved.

