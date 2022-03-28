Version 0.113 Changelist

Relatively minor changes, but a decent amount of them:
- Increased max parts to 1,000
- Increased save vehicle slots to 450
- Added "Place On Hold" option to speed up large builds (enabled by default)
- Added 2 new parts: Mini Beam and Mini Heavy Beam (contract the Half Beam to use them, not intended for common usage)
- Fixed issue with Undo overwriting some settings on parts (controls, angle limits, etc)
- Added more camera shake options (High is the old default, Low and Medium are now)
- Added Camera Invert X/Y options
- Moved the Vehicle Reset button to the bottom left to prevent accidental deletions
