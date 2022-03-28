 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 28 March 2022

Version 0.113 Changelist

Share · View all patches · Build 8452640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Relatively minor changes, but a decent amount of them:

  • Increased max parts to 1,000
  • Increased save vehicle slots to 450
  • Added "Place On Hold" option to speed up large builds (enabled by default)
  • Added 2 new parts: Mini Beam and Mini Heavy Beam (contract the Half Beam to use them, not intended for common usage)
  • Fixed issue with Undo overwriting some settings on parts (controls, angle limits, etc)
  • Added more camera shake options (High is the old default, Low and Medium are now)
  • Added Camera Invert X/Y options
  • Moved the Vehicle Reset button to the bottom left to prevent accidental deletions

