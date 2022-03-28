 Skip to content

Revn update for 28 March 2022

Update 0.15.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Ability – Smash the ground in front of you dealing and slowing enemies for 2-3.2 seconds

    • Cost – 200/300/400/500/600 Ichor
    • Damage – 500/600/700/800/900 (+110% Armor scaling)
    • Slow Duration – 2/2.3/2.6/2.9/3.2
    • Energy Cost – 30 flat
    • Cooldown – 8 sec

Balance Changes

  • Vanguard Plating – cooldown on Healing passive decreased to 3 seconds (was 7 seconds)
  • Removed Tri-Shot Rocket Launcher
  • Rocket Rifle
  • Rocket Rifle – splash damage increased to 100 (was 90). Structure Splash damage multiplier reduced to 0 (was 1x).
  • Rocket Rifle – magazine size increased to 12 (was 10)
  • Super Minion structure damage multiplier reduced to 2.1 (was 2.4)
  • Chilling Blast damage increased to 100/150/200/250/300 (was 100/110/120/130/140)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where Barrier would regenerate health

