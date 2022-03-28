Update 0.15.10

New Content
Ability – Smash the ground in front of you dealing and slowing enemies for 2-3.2 seconds
- Cost – 200/300/400/500/600 Ichor
- Damage – 500/600/700/800/900 (+110% Armor scaling)
- Slow Duration – 2/2.3/2.6/2.9/3.2
- Energy Cost – 30 flat
- Cooldown – 8 sec
Balance Changes
- Vanguard Plating – cooldown on Healing passive decreased to 3 seconds (was 7 seconds)
- Removed Tri-Shot Rocket Launcher
- Rocket Rifle
- Rocket Rifle – splash damage increased to 100 (was 90). Structure Splash damage multiplier reduced to 0 (was 1x).
- Rocket Rifle – magazine size increased to 12 (was 10)
- Super Minion structure damage multiplier reduced to 2.1 (was 2.4)
- Chilling Blast damage increased to 100/150/200/250/300 (was 100/110/120/130/140)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where Barrier would regenerate health
