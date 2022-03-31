Updated Build 2.1.2442 is out now!

The fleet greets you, Admirals,
The Universe expects you to do your best and it should get much easier for you now! We hope the experience now gets even more enjoyable!
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that could lead to losing picked up items by NPC ships
- Fixed missing random sounds on pirate planets
- Fixed incorrect search filter algorithm application for Esodapher's minimal damage
- Fixed MS Visual C++ library dependency error that could prevent the game from launching for certain players
- Fixed various text mistakes and mistypes
Additions:
- Added new fine tuning option to allow equipment switching in black holes
- Added new fine tuning option to allow using an old speed calculation formula
- Added new fine tuning option to allow using an old rocket damage calculation formula
- Added feature to center camera on mission target by clicking on pop-up notification
- Added feature to center camera on a planet with idle research probes by clicking on pop-up notification
- Added information message if hyperjump is cancelled on the fly due to fuel shortage or engine malfunction
- Micromodules damage bonuses are now displayed in search results
- Added new features for modders
Changed files in this update