[Add] Vibrations can now be disabled in the options
[Mod] Display a notification at the top right of the screen when collecting a daily reward
[Mod] Renamed item Speed+ and Speed+Invul => Speed Boost and Speed Boost + Invulnerability
[Mod] Progress no longer displays a percentage but the number of scrolls collected
[Mod] The display of recovered objects at the end of the game has been improved
[Mod] The character chains a rolling if you keep pressing the "down" key after a "jump"
[Fix] Fixed the parallax background (I really hope so, from the test on PC it works, because yes on Steam there is the same bug as on mobile)
[Fix] Fixed contact access request (Unreal automatically request access without warning)
[Fix] Fixed the infinite animation bug at the end of the game when the value was 0
AGNI update for 28 March 2022
March update
Changed files in this update