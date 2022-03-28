English
#########Content##############
It's now possible to use empty glass bottles to make Molotov. (Literally, just use the bottles from your inventory. There is no blueprint for it and you don't need a 3D printer.)
You can choose different flammable liquids to add to the bottle. It affects the damage value.
Reduced the price of some raw materials.
Reduced the price of empty glass bottles.
Increased the price of cola.
Drinking cola now leaves an empty glass bottle.
It's now possible to put in more than 1 wood to make charcoals in a smelter. (Thanks to 7.ti's suggestion.)
#########System###############
Reorganized the map structures in the development environment.
Added an item number selection UI.
简体中文
#########Content##############
空玻璃瓶现在可以用来制作莫洛托夫鸡尾酒。（字面意义上的直接从物品栏里使用这些空瓶。不需要设计图，也不需要3D打印机。）
你可以自行选择加入到其中的可燃液体。不同的液体会有不同的基础伤害值。
降低了一些原料的价格。
降低了空玻璃瓶的价格。
增加了可乐的价格。
喝掉一瓶可乐之后会获得一个空玻璃瓶。
现在可以在熔炉里加入多个木材来烧木炭了。（感谢7.ti的建议。）
#########System###############
重新编排了开发环境中的地图结构。
加入了一个选择物品数量的界面。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 28 March 2022
Update, Version 20220328
English
Changed files in this update