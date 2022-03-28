SimFest 2022 & v0.5.1 - Q&A Livestream

Hey everyone! We're glad to announce our participation in SimFest 2022, this event will start on March 28th until April 4th. During this time we will give you 40% off in Ad Agency Tycoon. Plus, we have worked on a new update, so make sure you check it out!

In this new update we are starting to develop a new mechanics system, evolving from the original idea of creating ads, you can now distribute them to different Local Medias. Now you will also have other competing agencies, fighting for influence in these medias.

Added Competition

Fixed translations

Fixed Media Distribution not saving

Minor optimizations

We will also stream a gameplay with the game developers, on March 30th, at 5:30 PM PST. This will be our first live stream showing our game to the Steam Community, we're really excited! We invite you all for a nice time talking about our game, answering questions and gathering new ideas for future implementations!