 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tea Garden Simulator update for 28 March 2022

Developer Livestream 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8451869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Observe the developer as he plays through the most recent update in great detail. Ask as many questions as you like.

Changed files in this update

Two Leaves and a bud - Tea Garden Simulator Content Depot 1401341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.