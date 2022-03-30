Patch 1.021

Gameplay Fixes
- Fixed Switch 50/50 rail
- Goofy butters & tweaks
- Ride controls during drone mode
- Reshred now uses the correct stance
Missions
- Spine to spine 1080 task fix
- Ride Up task fix
- Airborne task fix
- Progression zone unlock fix
World
- Windmills colliders added
- Kings park smiley's position change
- Added different Rails sounds type in Petrov
Others
- Improved save system
- Fixed wrong tricks names
- Improved controllers compatibility when not using Steam Input
