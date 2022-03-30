 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Shredders update for 30 March 2022

Patch 1.021

Share · View all patches · Build 8451816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Fixes

  • Fixed Switch 50/50 rail
  • Goofy butters & tweaks
  • Ride controls during drone mode
  • Reshred now uses the correct stance

Missions

  • Spine to spine 1080 task fix
  • Ride Up task fix
  • Airborne task fix
  • Progression zone unlock fix

World

  • Windmills colliders added
  • Kings park smiley's position change
  • Added different Rails sounds type in Petrov

Others

  • Improved save system
  • Fixed wrong tricks names
  • Improved controllers compatibility when not using Steam Input

Changed files in this update

Shredders Content Depot 1874171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.