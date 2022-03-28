Patch Notes

Hello,
Please find the fixes notes below:
- sometimes the player loses the spirit because when trying to put the spirit in a box it goes to another place. This error has already been found a solution, it's simple and I'm correcting it.
- If you take the small battery to the flumye the first time you can't pick it up anymore because it triggers the dialogue and after handing it over to him it goes down across the floor.
- Sometimes the boxes with energy remain on even without a source with spirit nearby.
Have Fun!
Changed files in this update