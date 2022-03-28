 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Aspire: Ina's Tale update for 28 March 2022

Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8451589 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Please find the fixes notes below:

  1. sometimes the player loses the spirit because when trying to put the spirit in a box it goes to another place. This error has already been found a solution, it's simple and I'm correcting it.
  2. If you take the small battery to the flumye the first time you can't pick it up anymore because it triggers the dialogue and after handing it over to him it goes down across the floor.
  3. Sometimes the boxes with energy remain on even without a source with spirit nearby.

Have Fun!

Changed files in this update

Aspire: Ina's Tale Artbook (1817430) Depot Depot 1817430
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.