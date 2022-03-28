 Skip to content

Afterinfection update for 28 March 2022

Update 0.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Update note 0.0.4]

  • Fix Auto run when crouch
  • Fix client no in reload when reloading
  • Fix client stance not updating when unequipping weapon
  • Fix weapon attachment weight issue
  • Fix reloading ammo from clothing not removing item weight
  • Fix Set Airdrop time don't working
  • Fix the weather conditions in the game.
  • Fix the zombie spawn count setting, increasing the number of bosses and animals in the game.
  • Fix tree not respawn
  • Add Pve mode to unofficial server
  • Add Lamp (alpha).
  • Increase the damage of gun and c4.

Changed files in this update

Afterinfection Content Depot 1341211
