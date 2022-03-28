Update 0.0.4

[Update note 0.0.4]
- Fix Auto run when crouch
- Fix client no in reload when reloading
- Fix client stance not updating when unequipping weapon
- Fix weapon attachment weight issue
- Fix reloading ammo from clothing not removing item weight
- Fix Set Airdrop time don't working
- Fix the weather conditions in the game.
- Fix the zombie spawn count setting, increasing the number of bosses and animals in the game.
- Fix tree not respawn
- Add Pve mode to unofficial server
- Add Lamp (alpha).
- Increase the damage of gun and c4.
